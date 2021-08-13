Left Menu

HFI director meets world body president, discuss developing handball in India

Handball Federation of India executive director Anandeshwar Pandey called on International Handball Federation president Hassan Moustafa to chalk out a roadmap for growing the sport in the country.The meeting, which happened on the sidelines of the Tokyo Olympics, involved discussions on how IHF can extend its support to give international exposure to Indian players and also provide top foreign coaches and experts to train local coaches and technical officials.It was a very meaningful meeting with the IHF President.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 13:05 IST
HFI director meets world body president, discuss developing handball in India
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Handball Federation of India executive director Anandeshwar Pandey called on International Handball Federation president Hassan Moustafa to chalk out a roadmap for growing the sport in the country.

The meeting, which happened on the sidelines of the Tokyo Olympics, involved discussions on how IHF can extend its support to give international exposure to Indian players and also provide top foreign coaches and experts to train local coaches and technical officials.

''It was a very meaningful meeting with the IHF President. IHF is very much interested in supporting us in order to popularise this sport in the country. We also discussed how IHF can help us in our mission to further take this sport to new heights,'' Pandey said.

Handball has been making rapid strides in India in recent times, especially with the launch of the Premier Handball League (PHL). The sport has also been included in Khelo India, facilitating grassroots development. IHF also promised to support the league, which is expected to bolster the progress of handball in India and attract more players to take up the sport professionally.

The inaugural edition of PHL, being organized by Bluesport Entertainment Pvt Ltd -- the official license holders -- under the aegis of HFI, was scheduled to be held in December-January but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

''We are thankful to IHF for extending their support to the league alongside HFI. Our dream is to create top-quality athletes who can represent India at the multinational sporting events and win medals,'' Abhinav Banthia, President of Bluesport Entertainment Pvt Ltd, said.

Handball has been identified as a priority sport by the sports ministry under Target Olympic Podium Scheme and it has close to 80,000 registered players currently in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021