Sports News Roundup: Tokyo Paralympics to be held without spectators -reports; Motor racing-Hamilton's F1 lead confirmed as Aston Martin drop appeal and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tokyo Paralympics to be held without spectators -reports

The Tokyo Paralympic Games will be held mostly without spectators, as Japan's capital remains under emergency lockdown amid a surge in novel coronavirus infections, local media reported on Friday. Organizers agreed late on Thursday to limit spectators at the Paralympic events, set to begin on Aug. 24, similar to the Olympic Games which finished on Aug. 8 and was held mostly without spectators, the Yomiuri reported, citing Games sources.

Motor racing-Hamilton's F1 lead confirmed as Aston Martin drop appeal

Lewis Hamilton's eight-point lead in the Formula One championship was confirmed on Thursday as Aston Martin dropped an appeal against Sebastian Vettel's Hungarian Grand Prix disqualification. Vettel had finished second in the Aug. 1 race but Hamilton took the position after the German was ruled out for not having the required amount of fuel left in his car for samples to be taken.

Athletics-Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended after doping test

Britain's Olympic 4x100m relay silver medallist Chijindu Ujah has been provisionally suspended for allegedly breaching anti-doping rules at the Tokyo Games, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday. Three other track and field athletes who were suspended during the Games -- Moroccan-born Bahraini 1,500m runner Sadik Mikhou, Georgian shot putter Benik Abramyan, and Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo -- were also listed.

Soccer-PSG's signing of Messi rekindles debate on UEFA FFP rules

Paris St Germain's signing of Lionel Messi has re-ignited a debate over the effectiveness of UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, which were designed to curb excessive spending but have been relaxed in the last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The rules were introduced in 2009 to prevent clubs from spending beyond their means and distorting the market, requiring teams to break even and keep wages and transfer fees in line with income.

Olympics-South Australia stands firm on double quarantine for returning Olympians

South Australia's government on Thursday said it would not back down on its requirement for 16 Olympians returning from Tokyo via Sydney to quarantine for a total of 28 days, a ruling the Australian Olympic Committee has described as "cruel". The athletes were expecting to quarantine for 14 days, as all those arriving in Australia from overseas must, but the extra fortnight is a South Australia requirement for recent visitors to Sydney.

Spain's LaLiga clubs approve CVC deal after opt-out concession

Spain's top league soccer clubs on Thursday approved private equity firm CVC's proposed investment despite votes against from Real Madrid and Barcelona, on the condition individual clubs can opt-out of the deal, LaLiga's president said. Facing fierce opposition from the country's two leading clubs to the plan that initially targeted 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in investment, CVC modified its original proposal shortly before the vote, allowing clubs in LaLiga to take part on a voluntary basis.

MLB roundup: Walk-off win for White Sox at Field of Dreams

Tim Anderson hit a two-run, walk-off homer that disappeared into the cornfield in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Chicago White Sox to a 9-8 win over the New York Yankees during the inaugural "Field of Dreams Game" on Thursday night in Dyersville, Iowa. Jose Abreu, Eloy Jimenez and Seby Zavala also homered for the White Sox, who wore throwback uniforms similar to the version depicted in the famed 1989 movie "Field of Dreams." The film's star, Kevin Costner, watched the game from the bleachers near the original movie set in the middle of sprawling farmland.

Messi joins crypto craze as gets part of PSG fee in fan tokens

Soccer star Lionel Messi's signing on the fee at Paris St Germain includes some of the French club's cryptocurrency fan tokens, in the latest big-name endorsement of new digital assets. The Argentine, 34, left Spanish side Barcelona and signed a two-year contract with Qatari-owned Paris St Germain (PSG), with an option for a third year, on Tuesday.

Tennis-Konta withdraws from Montreal hardcourt event due to injury

Britain's Johanna Konta withdrew from her last-16 match against Coco Gauff at the Canadian Open on Thursday due to a knee injury, organizers said, handing her American opponent a walkover. Konta's last event was the Nottingham Open in June where she won the grasscourt title in the build-up to Wimbledon.

Tennis-Fans barred from U.S. Open qualifying matches due to COVID-19

Spectators will not be allowed to attend qualifying rounds at this month's U.S. Open in New York because of health and safety reasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said. The qualifying rounds are to be held at Flushing Meadows a week before the main competition kicks off on Aug. 30.

