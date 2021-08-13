Hockey skipper Manpreet Singh loves to binge on butter chicken, Neeraj Chopra says fruits are his 'comfort food'

While fitness is of utmost importance for athletes, the Indian men's hockey skipper Manpreet Singh loves to have butter chicken when it comes to picking his favourite comfort food. However, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is pretty strict on his diet as he sticks to fruits when it comes to comfort food.

Neeraj, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet gave some interesting answers in a candid rapid-fire round shared by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on his Twitter on Friday. "A Candid Rapid Fire Round with Olympic Medalists @Neeraj_chopra1 @LovlinaBorgohai @manpreetpawar07 Check this out," Anurag Thakur tweeted.

Advertisement

The Indian men's hockey team ended a 41-year medal drought by clinching the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics and the skipper said he called his mother right after the win to inform her. "I called my mom as my father's dream was to see me win a medal at Olympics but when the dream got achieved he was not with us," said Manpreet in the video.

While Lovlina also called home after she won a medal, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj called former Indian javelin thrower Jai Choudhary. "I talked to Jai Choudhary who is my senior," said Neeraj.

Manpreet jokingly said he would have been a truck driver in Dubai if he wasn't playing hockey for India. Answering what scares them the most, Manpreet said when he doesn't tell truth to his mother. Boxer Lovlina said she is scared of heights while Neeraj admitted he doesn't fear anything.

This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all events were held behind closed doors. About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed at the Tokyo Olympics. India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)