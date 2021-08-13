Left Menu

England to lock horns with Pakistan in 2 T20Is on Oct 13, 14 in Rawalpindi

The England men's side that will feature in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will visit Pakistan in October for two T20Is.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 13-08-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 14:59 IST
England to lock horns with Pakistan in 2 T20Is on Oct 13, 14 in Rawalpindi
England cricket team (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The England men's side that will feature in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will visit Pakistan in October for two T20Is. Both matches will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 13 and 14, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday.

Eoin Morgan's side, along with Heather Knight's team, will arrive in Islamabad on October 9 and while the men's squad will depart for Dubai on October 15, England women will stay back for the three ODIs to be played on October 17, 19 and 21 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. "We are delighted to welcome both the England men's team for what will be their first tour to Pakistan since 2005, and the England women's team, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time," PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.

"Both are additional tours with England men's side scheduled to return to Pakistan in the last quarter of 2022 for white-ball and ICC World Test Championship fixtures," he added. Both Morgan and Knight's sides are 50-over world champions. England men are ranked No.1 in ICC T20I Team Rankings and England women are second -- just five points behind ICC Women's T20 World Cup winners Australia.

The matches were earlier scheduled to take place at the National Stadium, Karachi, on October 14 and 15, but have been rescheduled due to operational and logistical reasons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021