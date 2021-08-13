Left Menu

Odisha FC announces goalkeeping coach and strength & conditioning coach

Odisha FC on Friday roped in Spanish duo of Joaquin Valerio Olivera and Jose Mascaros Balaguer as goalkeeping coach and strength and conditioning coach respectively ahead of the eighth season of the Indian Super League.After retiring from professional football, goalkeeping coach Joaquin Valerio Olivera was associated with different Spanish clubs and has UEFA B goalkeeper coach and UEFA A Licence.I am very excited about this new project and eager to start working.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 13-08-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 15:03 IST
Odisha FC announces goalkeeping coach and strength & conditioning coach
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha FC on Friday roped in the Spanish duo of Joaquin Valerio Olivera and Jose Mascaros Balaguer as goalkeeping coach and strength and conditioning coach respectively ahead of the eighth season of the Indian Super League.

After retiring from professional football, goalkeeping coach Joaquin Valerio Olivera was associated with different Spanish clubs and has UEFA 'B' goalkeeper coach and UEFA 'A' Licence.

''I am very excited about this new project and eager to start working. I am sure it will be a very good season and I will do my best and contribute to the Club with all my experience,'' Olivera said in a release.

Strength and conditioning coach Balaguer joins the Bhubaneswar-based club with more than 20 years of experience in fitness training in football.

''I am happy to sign for Odisha FC and looking forward to coming down to India for the ISL. I am very excited about the new project and hope that we can achieve a lot for the Club,'' he said.

Speaking about the two new members in the coaching team, OFC head coach Kiko Ramirez said, ''Mascarós is going to help the team to be in a top condition. He has a lot of experience in top teams in the first division in Spain and with his experience, he will connect quickly with the squad.

''Similarly, Valerio has a lot of experience working in top teams and belonging to the staff of Rafa Benítez. We are lucky to have both of them on board in this big project.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021