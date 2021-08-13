Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool defender Van Dijk signs new long-term deal

The 30-year-old is the fourth key member of manager Juergen Klopp's squad to sign a contract extension ahead of the new season after defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, midfielder Fabinho and goalkeeper Alisson. Liverpool will begin their 2021-22 campaign with a trip to Norwich City on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 15:20 IST
Soccer-Liverpool defender Van Dijk signs new long-term deal

Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk has signed a new long-term deal, the Premier League club said on Friday, with the Netherlands international set to be at Anfield until 2025. Van Dijk recently returned to action during pre-season after spending nine months on the sidelines with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sustained in the Merseyside derby in October.

The defender subsequently chose not to play in the European Championship this summer to focus on his rehabilitation. "Since day one when I joined the club, I felt so much appreciation from the fans and from my teammates and the staff, that I could be a very important member of this football club,” Van Dijk told Liverpool's website https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/440641-virgil-van-dijk-signs-new-long-term-liverpool-contract.

"It has been going well; unfortunately last season for me personally has been a season to forget, to learn from and take with me, but I have enjoyed my time here and will keep enjoying it in the next couple of years." Since joining Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018, Van Dijk has made 130 appearances for the club in all competitions and led them to both Champions League and Premier League glory.

Van Dijk played just five league games last season before his injury and Klopp's side felt his absence as they were unable to defend their league title, finishing in third place. The 30-year-old is the fourth key member of manager Juergen Klopp's squad to sign a contract extension ahead of the new season after defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, midfielder Fabinho and goalkeeper Alisson.

Liverpool will begin their 2021-22 campaign with a trip to Norwich City on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021