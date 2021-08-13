Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal's Willock set to join Newcastle on six-year deal, says Bruce

British media reported that a deal worth 25 million pounds ($34.50 million) including add-ons had been agreed for the 21-year-old. Willock, who will become Bruce's first signing this summer, enjoyed a successful loan spell on Tyneside last season, scoring eight goals in 14 league appearances after arriving at St James' Park in January.

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock is set to sign for Newcastle United on a six-year contract, manager Steve Bruce said on Friday. British media reported that a deal worth 25 million pounds ($34.50 million) including add-ons had been agreed for the 21-year-old.

Willock, who will become Bruce's first signing this summer, enjoyed a successful loan spell on Tyneside last season, scoring eight goals in 14 league appearances after arriving at St James' Park in January. "He's having a medical as we speak so hopefully he'll be involved with us this afternoon," Bruce told a news conference ahead of their Premier League opener at home to West Ham United on Sunday.

"We explored the loan situation to begin with but have signed him permanently. We hope to have him registered by 12 p.m. (1100 GMT) to play on Sunday. We have him for six years now, which is great." An Arsenal academy graduate, Willock played 78 times for the north London club after making his senior debut in September 2017. He made 16 appearances in all competitions for Mikel Arteta's side during the first half of 2020-21. ($1 = 0.7246 pounds)

