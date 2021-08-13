Left Menu

Soccer-Eintracht's Rode ruled out of Bundesliga opener at Dortmund

Eintracht Frankfurt captain Sebastian Rode has been ruled out of their Bundesliga opener at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday with a knee injury, coach Oliver Glasner said on Friday. Eintracht narrowly missed out on Champions League football after an inconsistent finish that left them in fifth place in the Bundesliga last season, under then coach Adi Huetter. "What is important is for us to show physical presence in the duels in Dortmund," Glasner said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-08-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 17:03 IST
Soccer-Eintracht's Rode ruled out of Bundesliga opener at Dortmund
  • Country:
  • Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt captain Sebastian Rode has been ruled out of their Bundesliga opener at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday with a knee injury, coach Oliver Glasner said on Friday. Eintracht are desperate for a good start to their league campaign after suffering a shock German Cup first-round exit to third division club Waldhof Mannheim last week. Glasner kicks off his first season at Eintracht after joining from VfL Wolfsburg.

"His knee has had a reaction so he will not be able to play tomorrow," Glasner said, adding that it was likely the result of high intensity training rather than a more serious injury. Eintracht narrowly missed out on Champions League football after an inconsistent finish that left them in fifth place in the Bundesliga last season, under then coach Adi Huetter.

"What is important is for us to show physical presence in the duels in Dortmund," Glasner said. "We need to control the rhythm and use the spaces that open up to us. It will be a completely different game from the one in Mannheim."

Champions Bayern Munich officially open the Bundesliga season on Friday with their game at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021