Soccer-De Rossi ready for management after leaving Italy role

"As strange as it may seem, given that I am only 38-years-old and have never sat in a dugout before, I feel ready. "Continuing with the national team while waiting for the first vacancy to come up would not make sense and would not be fair to the federation or Mancini." De Rossi was asked about the prospect of coaching his hometown club Roma, where he spent his entire playing career until a short-lived spell with Boca Juniors in Argentina shortly before his retirement. "It will happen when I deserve it, but it is not an obsession," he said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 13-08-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 17:24 IST
  • Italy

Daniele De Rossi has revealed that he is leaving the Italy coaching staff to pursue his goal of becoming a manager in his own right. The former AS Roma and Italy midfielder, who retired from playing last year, was one of Roberto Mancini's assistants during the Azzurri's triumphant Euro 2020 campaign.

