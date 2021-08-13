India were 346/7 at lunch on Day 2 at Lord's
PTI | London | Updated: 13-08-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 17:40 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
India were 346 for seven at lunch on the second day of the second Test against England here on Thursday. India added 70 more runs for the loss of four wickets after resuming at the overnight score of 276 for three. The five-match series is levelled at 0-0 after the rain-marred opener ended in a draw at Nottingham.
Brief scores: India 1st innings: 376 for 7 in 116 overs (KL Rahul 129, Rohit Sharma 83, Virat Kohli 42; James Anderson 3/58).
