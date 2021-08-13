Left Menu

Cricket-India swell total after England strike early on second day

India overcame the early departure of their overnight batsmen as Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja helped them reach a commanding 346-7 at lunch on the second day of the second test against England at Lord's on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-08-2021 17:41 IST
Cricket-India swell total after England strike early on second day
India overcame the early departure of their overnight batsmen as Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja helped them reach a commanding 346-7 at lunch on the second day of the second test against England at Lord's on Friday. Pant made a breezy 37 that included five boundaries before being dismissed by Mark Wood while Jadeja was batting on 31 in the company of Ishant Sharma, who was yet to score at the break.

Resuming on 276-3 after completely dominating a rain-hit opening day, the visitors lost KL Rahul for 129 on the second ball as the opener drove a half-volley from Ollie Robinson straight to Dom Sibley at cover. England improved on their perfect start as James Anderson dismissed the out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane for one with the first delivery of the next over, forcing the batsman to poke at an outswinger that landed in skipper Joe Root's hands at slip.

With half the side gone for 282, wicketkeeper-batsman Pant responded in typically attacking fashion by pulling Robinson for two boundaries after a slashed effort for four off Anderson earlier in his innings. He then charged down the wicket to smash fast bowler Wood through extra cover with fellow left-hander Jadeja happy to play more sedately at the other end to frustrate the hosts.

However, Pant edged a quicker delivery from Wood to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler before England struck again in the following over as Mohammed Shami tamely chipped one to Rory Burns at mid-wicket off Moeen Ali. The two sides drew the opening clash of the five-match series after the final day at Trent Bridge was washed out.

