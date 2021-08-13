Left Menu

Soccer-Van Gaal springs surprises with Dutch squad for World Cup qualifiers

The veteran coach, taking charge of the side for a third time, handed teenager defender Devyne Rensch, the 21-year-old left back Tyrell Malacia and 37-year-old goalkeeper Remko Pasveer first call-ups while Virgil van Dijk returns to a 25-man squad after a long-term absence. "Everyone knows that the international match week in September is very important and the preparation time is very short.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 13-08-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 18:31 IST
Soccer-Van Gaal springs surprises with Dutch squad for World Cup qualifiers
  • Country:
  • Guyana

New Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal sprung several surprises in his first squad after returning to the helm of the Dutch national team as they bid to qualify for next year's World Cup after a disappointing European Championship. The veteran coach, taking charge of the side for a third time, handed teenager defender Devyne Rensch, the 21-year-old left back Tyrell Malacia and 37-year-old goalkeeper Remko Pasveer first call-ups while Virgil van Dijk returns to a 25-man squad after a long-term absence.

"Everyone knows that the international match week in September is very important and the preparation time is very short. That means that we need players who are at a good level of fitness already," said Van Gaal in a statement on Friday. "Not all clubs and players are equally far in their pre-season preparation, so I have to take that into account in deciding on the squad, but I want to emphasise that everyone is and will remain in my vision."

Van Gaal included three other goalkeepers in addition to Pasveer with Justin Bijlow, Joel Drommel and Tim Krul. Veteran Maarten Stekelenburg, who played at the European Championship in June, has ended his international career. Midfielder Guus Til returns after winning a single cap in 2018 while Van Dijk played his last international match in October last years, before suffering his serious cruciate ligament injury.

From the European Championship squad of predecessor Frank de Boer, Van Gaal left out Jasper Cillessen, Luuk de Jong, Denzel Dumfries, Quincy Promes, Patrick van Aanholt, Joel Veltman and Owen Wijndal. De Boer quit after the Dutch lost to the Czech Republic in the last-16 of the tournament.

The Dutch play three World Cup qualifiers in the space of seven days, at Norway on Sept. 1, and then home to Montenegro on Sept. 4 and Turkey on Sept. 7. Squad:

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Joel Drommel (PSV Eindhoven), Tim Krul (Norwich City), Remco Pasveer (Ajax Amsterdam) Defenders: Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax Amsterdam), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Devyne Rensch, Jurrien Timber (both Ajax Amsterdam), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax Amsterdam), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam), Teun Koopmeiners (AZ) Alkmaar), Guus Til (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Donny van de Beek (Manchester United), Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris St Germain) Forwards: Steven Berghuis (Ajax Amsterdam), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg). (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021