England 23/0 in reply to India's 364 at tea on Day 2

England were 23 for no loss in their first innings in reply to India's 364 all out at tea on the second day of the second Test against England here on Thursday.

England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley were batting on 11 runs apiece. Earlier resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 276 for three, India added just 88 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Veteran seamer James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of five for 62.

The five-match series is levelled at 0-0 after the rain-marred opener ended in a draw at Nottingham.

Brief scores: India 1st Innings: 364 all out in 126.1 overs (KL Rahul 129, Rohit Sharma 83, Virat Kohli 42; James Anderson 5/62).

England 1st Innings: 23 for no loss in 14 overs (Rory Burns 11 batting, Dom Sibley 11 batting).

