Left Menu

Cricket-England's Anderson bags five as India make 364 in second test

Openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns were both on 11 runs off 42 balls each at the break. India had overcome the early departures of their overnight batsmen to ensure a strong total as Rishabh Pant scored a breezy 37 while Ravindra Jadeja made 40 before both fell to Wood.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 20:42 IST
Cricket-England's Anderson bags five as India make 364 in second test

England paceman James Anderson claimed his 31st five-wicket haul in tests as the resurgent hosts restricted India to 364 in their first innings before making 23 for no loss at tea on the second day of the second test at Lord's on Friday.

The 39-year-old finished with figures of 5-62 while Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson took two wickets each as England fought back with early wickets to ensure India did not bat them out of the game after resuming the day on 276-3. Openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns were both on 11 runs off 42 balls each at the break.

India had overcome the early departures of their overnight batsmen to ensure a strong total as Rishabh Pant scored a breezy 37 while Ravindra Jadeja made 40 before both fell to Wood. Having dominated a rain-hit opening day, the visitors lost KL Rahul for 129 on the second ball as the opener drove a half-volley from Ollie Robinson straight to Sibley at cover.

England improved on their perfect start as Anderson removed Ajinkya Rahane for one with the first delivery of the next over, forcing the batsman to poke at an outswinger that landed in skipper Joe Root's hands at slip. STRONG RESPONSE

With half the side gone for 282 to expose a long tail, Pant responded in typically attacking fashion by pulling Robinson for two boundaries after a slashed effort for four off Anderson. He then charged down the wicket to smash Wood through extra cover with fellow left-hander Jadeja happy to play sedately at the other end to frustrate England.

However, Pant edged a quicker delivery to Jos Buttler before England struck again in the following over as Mohammed Shami chipped one to Rory Burns at mid-wicket off Moeen Ali. Anderson, who only made the side after overcoming a tight quad, trapped Ishant Sharma lbw before Jasprit Bumrah became his fifth victim.

The sides drew the opening clash of the five-match series after the final day at Trent Bridge was washed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021