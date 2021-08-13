Left Menu

Eng vs Ind, 2nd Test: Burns, Sibley steady as England score reads 23/0 (Tea)

ANI | London | Updated: 13-08-2021 21:05 IST
Photo: Twitter/ICC. Image Credit: ANI
England's opening batsmen Rory Burns and Dom Sibley held the fort for hosts as they brought their A-game in the middle against India and assured their team went into the tea without losing a single wicket on the second day of the 2nd Test here at Lord's Cricket Ground. At Tea, England's score read 23/0 after 14 overs with Rory Burns(11*) and Dom Sibley(11*) unbeaten on the crease. The second session witnessed the English bowlers wrapping up the wagging Indian tail in a quick manner for the score of 364 as India lost eight wickets for just 97 runs.

After the lunch, it was hooping inswinger from Anderson which did the trick for hosts as he trapped Ishant in front of the wicket. Soon the veteran English bowler completed his 31st five-wicket haul as he took the wicket of Bumrah. In the next over, Jadeja, who was looking to clear the fence, spooned a simple catch to Anderson at mid-on which completed a brilliant morning for England.

Brief Scores: England 23 (Rory Burns 11*, Dom Sibley 11*; Mohammed Shami 0-5); India 364 (KL Rahul 129, Rohit Sharma 83; James Anderson 5-62) vs England. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

