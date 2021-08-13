Left Menu

Motor racing-Dutch F1 Grand Prix to go ahead with limited number of fans

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:07 IST
Motor racing-Dutch F1 Grand Prix to go ahead with limited number of fans
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Guyana

The Dutch Formula 1 Grand Prix will go ahead as planned on Sept 5 if stands are allowed to be filled at two thirds of their original capacity, organisers said on Friday.

Formula 1 is set to return to the Zandvoort circuit in the dunes west of Amsterdam for the first time since 1985 next month, but organisers have warned of financial problems if the number of fans are limited due to coronavirus measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021