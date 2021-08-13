Sports News Roundup: Walk-off win for White Sox at Field of Dreams; Messi joins crypto craze as gets part of PSG fee in fan tokens and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Too early for Messi to take the field, says Pochettino

The arrival of Lionel Messi at Paris St Germain has created a positive mood at the Ligue 1 club but he is unlikely to play any part in Saturday's home game against Strasbourg, coach Mauricio Pochettino said. Speaking at Friday's news conference ahead of the league fixture after Messi joined PSG from Barcelona earlier this week, Pochettino added his first task was to make sure a star-studded outfit began to look the sum of its parts.

Japan PM Suga urges travel curbs as COVID-19 cases surge before Paralympics

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday urged people to refrain from travelling as COVID-19 cases spiked to new records in Tokyo and nationwide, heaping pressure on the medical system. His comments follow health expert recommendations to strengthen states of emergency now in place in the capital and other hot spots.

Athletics-Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended after doping test

Britain's Olympic 4x100m relay silver medallist Chijindu Ujah has been provisionally suspended for allegedly breaching anti-doping rules at the Tokyo Games, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday. Three other track and field athletes who were suspended during the Games -- Moroccan-born Bahraini 1,500m runner Sadik Mikhou, Georgian shot putter Benik Abramyan and Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo -- were also listed.

Athletics: Jacobs left smiling as media focus turns to British doping case

Italy's double Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs said it made him smile to see the British media switch focus to a doping case in their own country, after previously raising suspicions that he could be a drug cheat. Britain's 4x100m relay silver medallist Chijindu Ujah was provisionally suspended on Thursday for allegedly breaching anti-doping rules after he returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) from a test carried out during Tokyo 2020.

Leeds winger Raphinha called up for Brazil World Cup qualifiers

Leeds United winger Raphinha was called up by Brazil for the first time on Friday and will join the squad for September's triple header of World Cup qualifiers against Chile, Argentina and Peru. "We've been following Raphinha for a long time, since Leeds were promoted to the top tier," coach Tite said. "He has a real talent for dribbling. He scores important goals, decisive goals and we analyse that kind of thing a lot. He brings us pace and skill."

Ukrainian Olympic gold medallist says he was racially abused in the street

A Ukrainian wrestler who won his country's only gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last week said he was racially abused in the street on Friday on his return from the games. Zhan Beleniuk, 30, is a two-time world wrestling champion who became Ukraine's first Black lawmaker when he entered parliament for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Servant of the People Party in 2019.

MLB roundup: Walk-off win for White Sox at Field of Dreams

Tim Anderson hit a two-run, walk-off homer that disappeared into the cornfield in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Chicago White Sox to a 9-8 win over the New York Yankees during the inaugural "Field of Dreams Game" on Thursday night in Dyersville, Iowa. Jose Abreu, Eloy Jimenez and Seby Zavala also homered for the White Sox, who wore throwback uniforms similar to the version depicted in the famed 1989 movie "Field of Dreams." The film's star, Kevin Costner, watched the game from the bleachers near the original movie set in the middle of sprawling farmland.

Messi joins crypto craze as gets part of PSG fee in fan tokens

Soccer star Lionel Messi's signing on fee at Paris St Germain includes some of the French club's cryptocurrency fan tokens, in the latest big name endorsement of new digital assets. The Argentine, 34, left Spanish side Barcelona and signed a two-year contract with Qatari-owned Paris St Germain (PSG), with an option for a third year, on Tuesday.

Tennis-Konta withdraws from Montreal hardcourt event due to injury

Britain's Johanna Konta withdrew from her last-16 match against Coco Gauff at the Canadian Open on Thursday due to a knee injury, organisers said, handing her American opponent a walkover. Konta's last event was the Nottingham Open in June where she won the grasscourt title in the build-up to Wimbledon.

Tennis-Fans barred from U.S. Open qualifying matches due to COVID-19

Spectators will not be allowed to attend qualifying rounds at this month's U.S. Open in New York because of health and safety reasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said. The qualifying rounds are to be held at Flushing Meadows a week before the main competition kicks off on Aug. 30.

