Arsenal fan given three-year stadium ban for 'inciting violence' against Granit Xhaka

An Arsenal season-ticket holder has been issued a three-year stadium ban by the club for "inciting violence" against midfielder Granit Xhaka and "discriminatory abuse" towards a Tottenham Hotspur player on social media. The following disciplinary action is in line with Arsenal's sanctions guidance, which has recently been updated to include online offences as well as those committed in the stadium. The updated sanctions guidance is also aligned to those announced this week by the Premier League, the club stated on Friday.

In addition to alignment on sanctions, the north-London based club is also committing to publicise bans and share information about banned individuals with other clubs, further demonstrating their commitment to work with all stakeholders in the fight against all forms of discrimination. "We can confirm that we have officially instigated club sanction proceedings against one Arsenal season ticket holder who incited violence towards Granit Xhaka and discriminatory abuse towards a Tottenham Hotspur player on social media. A three-year stadium ban has been imposed on the individual, subject to appeal. This disciplinary action is in-line with our sanctions guidance, which has recently been updated to include online offences as well as those committed in the stadium,' Arsenal FC official statement read.

Advertisement

For cases of online abuse that come from anonymous social media accounts, where it is difficult to identify the perpetrators. Gunners are now working with data technology company Signify whose sophisticated Threat Matrix technology helps identify those who send abuse while hiding behind the cloak of anonymity. Club also informed about the progress in the case of Bukayo Saka receiving social media abuse following the Euro 2020 final. "We are in the process of running the social media abuse received by Bukayo Saka following the Euro 2020 final through the technology and will provide updates in due course. We are liaising with the police on this incident," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)