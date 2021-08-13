Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal fan given three-year stadium ban for 'inciting violence' against Xhaka

An Arsenal fan has been handed a three-year stadium ban for abusing midfielder Granit Xhaka on social media, the club said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:46 IST
Soccer-Arsenal fan given three-year stadium ban for 'inciting violence' against Xhaka
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An Arsenal fan has been handed a three-year stadium ban for abusing midfielder Granit Xhaka on social media, the club said on Friday. The season-ticket holder was deemed to have "incited violence" towards Xhaka and discriminatory abuse against an unnamed Tottenham Hotspur player on a social media platform last season.

The details of the social media post were not revealed. "A three-year stadium ban has been imposed on the individual, subject to appeal. This action is in line with our sanctions guidance, which has recently been updated to include online offences as well as those committed in the stadium," Arsenal said in a statement.

As part of their #StopOnlineAbuse campaign, Arsenal have committed to sharing information about banned individuals with other clubs, as well as encouraging fans to report abuse. All 20 Premier League teams this week agreed to enforce league-wide punishments, including permanent bans, for individuals found to have behaved in an abusive manner towards any club employee, player, match official, steward or fan attending a game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021