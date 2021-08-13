Left Menu

Youth World Championships: India cadet and junior archers confirm 10 medals

They will take on Spain in the gold medal clash on Sunday.The recurve junior mixed pair duo of Parth Salunkhe and Komalika Bari, who were seeded sixth, also confirmed another medal by getting the better of Elina Idensen and Jonathan Vetter of Germany 6-2.

PTI | Wroclaw | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:58 IST
Continuing their dominating show, Indian under-18 and under-21 archers confirmed four more podiums in recurve and compound events of the Youth World Championships here on Friday.

Overall, India have assured 10 medals and also remained in contention for four bronze medals in recurve and compound sections.

The top-seeded recurve cadet men's team of Bishal Changmai, Amit Kumar and Vickey Ruhal defeated their Spanish rivals 5-1 in the semifinal to book a gold medal clash with France.

The recurve junior men's trio of Parth Salunkhe, Aditya Choudhary and Dhiraj Bommadevara, who were seeded third, confirmed a second medal when they overcame a 0-2 deficit to down their American opponents 5-3. They will take on Spain in the gold medal clash on Sunday.

The recurve junior mixed pair duo of Parth Salunkhe and Komalika Bari, who were seeded sixth, also confirmed another medal by getting the better of Elina Idensen and Jonathan Vetter of Germany 6-2. The duo will face top seed Spain in the recurve junior mixed pair final on Sunday.

The cadet compound men's team of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Chaudhary and Nitin Apar pipped Turkey 232-230 in the semifinal to confirm a fourth medal for India. They will face the USA in the final.

The women's side comprising Priya, Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Senthilkumar had on Thursday entered the final.

India also remained in contention for two bronze medals in the recurve women's cadet and junior team events.

On Thursday, India had made the finals in junior women's individual (Komalika Bari) and cadet mixed pair events in recurve section.

In the compound section, India had made the finals in cadet women's individual (Priya Gurjar), team, mixed and junior women's individual (Sakshi Chaudhary).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

