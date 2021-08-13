Left Menu

England reach 118/3 in reply to India's 364 at stumps on Day 2

PTI | London | Updated: 13-08-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 23:13 IST
England reach 118/3 in reply to India's 364 at stumps on Day 2
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Skipper Joe Root and Rory Burns recovered England from early setbacks to reach 118 for three in their first innings in reply to India's 364 all out at stumps on the second day of the second Test against England here on Thursday.

Root (48 batting) and Burns (49) shared crucial 85 runs for the third wicket after Mohammed Siraj (2/34) dismissed Dom Sibley (11) and Haseeb Hameed (0) in successive deliveries in the 15th over.

But then Root joined hands with Burns to resurrect the home team's innings with their vital partnership.

Burns, however, departed a run short of his fifty, LBW to Mohammed Shami (1/22).

Thereafter, Root and Jonny Bairstow (6 batting) played cautiously to end England's day without any further damage.

Earlier resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 276 for three, India added just 88 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Veteran seamer James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of five for 62.

The five-match series is levelled at 0-0 after the rain-marred opener ended in a draw at Nottingham.

Brief scores: India 1st Innings: 364 all out in 126.1 overs (KL Rahul 129, Rohit Sharma 83, Virat Kohli 42; James Anderson 5/62).

England 1st Innings: 118 for three in 45 overs (Rory Burns 49, Joe Root 48 batting; Mohammed Siraj 2/34).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021