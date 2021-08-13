England reach 119/3 in reply to India's 364 at stumps on Day 2

Skipper Joe Root and Rory Burns helped England recover from early setbacks to reach 119 for three in their first innings in reply to India's 364 all out at stumps on the second day of the second Test here on Friday.

Root (48 batting) and Burns (49) shared a crucial 85-run stand for the third wicket after Mohammed Siraj (2/34) dismissed Dom Sibley (11) and Haseeb Hameed (0) in successive deliveries in the 15th over.

Advertisement

Root joined hands with Burns to resurrect the home team's innings with their vital partnership.

Burns, however, departed a run short of his fifty, trapped in front of the wicket by Mohammed Shami (1/22).

Thereafter, Root and Jonny Bairstow (6 batting) played cautiously to end England's day without any further damage.

Earlier, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 276 for three, India added just 88 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Veteran seamer James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of five for 62.

The five-match series is levelled at 0-0 after the rain-marred opener ended in a draw at Nottingham.

Brief scores: India 1st Innings: 364 all out in 126.1 overs (KL Rahul 129, Rohit Sharma 83, Virat Kohli 42; James Anderson 5/62).

England 1st Innings: 119 for three in 45 overs (Rory Burns 49, Joe Root 48 batting; Mohammed Siraj 2/34).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)