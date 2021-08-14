Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Olympics-Japan athlete to get nibbled gold medal replaced

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 02:28 IST
Odd News Roundup: Olympics-Japan athlete to get nibbled gold medal replaced
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Olympics-Japan athlete to get nibbled gold medal replaced

A member of Japan's gold medal-winning softball team will have her medal replaced with a fresh one after the mayor of her hometown chomped down on the original, Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Thursday, following an outcry on social media. At an event held last week to celebrate Miu Goto's achievement at the Tokyo 2020 Games, Takashi Kawamura, mayor of central Japan's city of Nagoya, pulled down his mask and put her gold medal between his teeth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
2
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
3
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany
4
First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021