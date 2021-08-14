Odd News Roundup: Olympics-Japan athlete to get nibbled gold medal replaced

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Olympics-Japan athlete to get nibbled gold medal replaced

A member of Japan's gold medal-winning softball team will have her medal replaced with a fresh one after the mayor of her hometown chomped down on the original, Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Thursday, following an outcry on social media. At an event held last week to celebrate Miu Goto's achievement at the Tokyo 2020 Games, Takashi Kawamura, mayor of central Japan's city of Nagoya, pulled down his mask and put her gold medal between his teeth.

