Joe Root leapfrogs Graham Gooch to become England's 2nd highest run-scorer in Test cricket
Skipper Root Joe Root on Friday surpassed former cricketer Graham Gooch to become England's second-highest run-scorer in the longest format of the game.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Skipper Root Joe Root on Friday surpassed former cricketer Graham Gooch to become England's second-highest run-scorer in the longest format of the game. Root achieved the feat in the ongoing second Test against India here at the Lord's. The English skipper scored unbeaten 48 runs in the first innings of the second Test on Friday.
Root has now 8935 runs under his belt and is only behind former England skipper Alastair Cook, who has scored 12472 runs in Tests. Gooch sits at the third position now having scored 8900 runs in the longest format of the game for England.
Meanwhile, Root's unbeaten 48 and Roy Burns's 49-knock helped England to claw their way back against India on the second day. At stumps, England's score read 119/3 as they trail by 245 runs with Joe Root(48*) and Jonny Bairstow(6*) currently unbeaten at the crease after 45 overs.
Earlier in the day, India were bowled out for 264 after the visitors scored 88 runs and lost seven wickets on Friday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alastair Cook
- Root
- Gooch
- Tests
- Joe Root
- England
- English
- Graham Gooch
- India
ALSO READ
Cricket-Chappell unsympathetic towards England's Ashes quarantine concerns
Rugby-Biggar to complete concussion tests on eve of second test
FEATURE-Fresh wave of climate protests to target gas ahead of COP26 summit
Soccer-Arsenal sign England defender White from Brighton
Olympics-More than half of Tokyo doping tests already done -ITA