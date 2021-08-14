Left Menu

Joe Root leapfrogs Graham Gooch to become England's 2nd highest run-scorer in Test cricket

Skipper Root Joe Root on Friday surpassed former cricketer Graham Gooch to become England's second-highest run-scorer in the longest format of the game.

ANI | London | Updated: 14-08-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 09:02 IST
Joe Root leapfrogs Graham Gooch to become England's 2nd highest run-scorer in Test cricket
England Test skipper Joe Root (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Skipper Root Joe Root on Friday surpassed former cricketer Graham Gooch to become England's second-highest run-scorer in the longest format of the game. Root achieved the feat in the ongoing second Test against India here at the Lord's. The English skipper scored unbeaten 48 runs in the first innings of the second Test on Friday.

Root has now 8935 runs under his belt and is only behind former England skipper Alastair Cook, who has scored 12472 runs in Tests. Gooch sits at the third position now having scored 8900 runs in the longest format of the game for England.

Meanwhile, Root's unbeaten 48 and Roy Burns's 49-knock helped England to claw their way back against India on the second day. At stumps, England's score read 119/3 as they trail by 245 runs with Joe Root(48*) and Jonny Bairstow(6*) currently unbeaten at the crease after 45 overs.

Earlier in the day, India were bowled out for 264 after the visitors scored 88 runs and lost seven wickets on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
2
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
3
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany
4
First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021