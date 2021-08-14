Monaco loses 1-0 at Lorient in French league

Monaco lost 1-0 away to Lorient to stay on one point from two games in the French league.

Nigeria striker Terem Moffi scored from the penalty spot in the 31st minute for Lorient, soon after striker Kevin Volland went close for Monaco.

Moffi's 14 league goals helped Lorient stay up last season.

Defender Strahinja Pavlovic had a header saved midway through the second half for Monaco, which was held 1-1 by Nantes last week.

Monaco finished third last season.

Coach Niko Kovac started with star striker Wissam Ben Yedder on the bench with Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday in the Champions League playoffs.

In Saturday's games, Nice coach Christophe Galtier faces his former side Lille and Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi will be presented to home fans along with other new signings before the match against Strasbourg.

Messi joined this week after Barcelona said it could not sign him to a new contract.

Galtier guided Lille to the league title against the odds last season before joining Nice in the offseason.

