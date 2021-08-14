Left Menu

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti ''surprised'' by Messi leaving Barcelona

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti confessed he was surprised to see Lionel Messi leave Barcelona after so many years with the Catalan club to join PSG, but added that 42 years of experience in football taught him that anything can happen.Yes, I was a bit surprised, clearly so, because Lionel Messi since he was a kid has been a symbol for Barcelona.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 14-08-2021 09:34 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 09:26 IST
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti ''surprised'' by Messi leaving Barcelona
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti confessed he was surprised to see Lionel Messi leave Barcelona after so many years with the Catalan club to join PSG, but added that 42 years of experience in football taught him that anything can happen.

''Yes, I was a bit surprised, clearly so, because (Lionel) Messi since he was a kid has been a symbol for Barcelona. That's why I was surprised'' the Italian said.

''But I have been in football for 42 years so I am not really surprised that a player can change his club. Messi, who spent so much time at Barcelona, did it. I have the outmost respect for the decision Barcelona made and also for the decision Messi made.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
2
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
3
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany
4
First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021