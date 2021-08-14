Getting dropped from Test cricket was disappointing, it did hurt but had nobody to blame: KL Rahul

India opening batsman KL Rahul has said he was disappointed to be dropped from the Test team two years back, but he had nobody to blame as his performances were below-par. Rahul hit a classy ton on Thursday in the ongoing Lord's Test against England but pacer Ollie Robinson removed the Indian opener off the second ball on the second day on the game on Friday.

"It is very special. Not because it was a 100 at Lord's. That adds to the joy and excitement, I have been away from Test cricket for a couple of years now. I have grown up wanting to be a Test cricketer and playing the longest format. The generation where I grew in, my father loves Test cricket and my coaches always wanted me to do well in the format," Rahul told Rohit Sharma in a video posted on bcci.tv. "Test cricket is very close to my heart. Getting dropped from Test cricket was disappointing, it did hurt but I had nobody to blame. I just waited for my opportunity, the way it came to me, I think it was meant to be. I just enjoyed my batting, getting a 100 at Lord's makes it more special," he added.

Talking about what has changed in his process while batting in the longest format, Rahul said: "Before I got dropped, I played in different conditions and there were a lot of takeaways. I felt my mind was very cluttered, I had two shots for every ball, I was always thinking runs, runs and runs." "This time I am just looking to play the ball and not go searching for runs. It is a conscious effort for me, the processes remain the same. I am glad it has helped me. I do not carry the baggage, but you need that hurt because that will push you the extra mile," he added.

While praising Rahul's knock, Rohit said: "It is something I have never seen before, that level of composure and that level of calmness and that kind of reassurance when you are batting especially in these type of conditions. You have certainly brought something in your game." Rahul on Thursday received a rousing welcome when he walked back to the dressing room after scoring a brilliant century on the opening day.

England skipper Joe Root is batting steadily on 48* as hosts went to stumps at 119/3. Earlier in the day, India was bowled out for 364 after the visitors scored 88 runs and lost seven wickets on Friday. (ANI)

