Left Menu

Mixed Martial Arts-Former UFC champion Khabib signed by Russian soccer club

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired from Mixed Martial Arts in October last year, has been signed by third-tier Russian soccer club FC Legion Dynamo.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 12:34 IST
Mixed Martial Arts-Former UFC champion Khabib signed by Russian soccer club
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired from Mixed Martial Arts in October last year, has been signed by third-tier Russian soccer club FC Legion Dynamo. Nurmagomedov announced his retirement following his submission victory over American Justin Gaethje on Oct. 24, his first fight following the death of his father Abdulmanap from complications caused by COVID-19.

Fulfilling a promise made to his mother, the 32-year-old left the cage after a stunning run of 13 wins in eight years and a professional record featuring eight knockouts and 11 submission wins in his 29 victories. In January, Nurmagomedov revealed his intentions to transition to soccer, tweeting https://twitter.com/TeamKhabib/status/1353440329656004608 that he was preparing for his debut in the sport and "ready to accept offers".

Legion Dynamo, who play in the third-tier Russian Professional Football League and are third in the competition this season, announced the signing on Instagram with a photo of Nurmagomedov shaking the hand of a club official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021