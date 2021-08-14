Eng vs Ind: Frustrated to miss out on juicy half-volley, wanted to score big, says Rahul

India opening batsman KL Rahul was left "frustrated" after he got out having made a brilliant ton on the opening day of the second Test against England. Rahul hit a classy ton on Thursday but England pacer Ollie Robinson removed the Indian opener on the second ball of the second day on Friday.

"I always get frustrated when I got out. Obviously, the morning was very crucial for us, having put 270 runs on board. The objective was to go out there and accumulate 70-80 runs in the morning session, which would set us up really nicely," Rahul said in a virtual press conference after the end of the day's play. "So, that's what I was looking to do. I looked after myself really well last night and I was feeling good, I was feeling fresh this morning.

Advertisement

"I wanted to go out there and being set back batting on 127, I could play with a lot of freedom. So, really frustrated for driving a half-volley straight to the covers," he added. England skipper Joe Root is batting steadily on 48* as hosts went to stumps at 119/3 on Friday evening here.

"Since it's too early to predict, we'll take it as it comes. Obviously, we want to go out there tomorrow and get a couple of wickets in the first hour and put pressure on the English batsmen," said Rahul. "We know that there is not a lot happening with the pitch, we have to be disciplined with our line and lengths, keep working on our plans, we are going to see our plans for every batsman, stick to those, wait for the batsmen to do mistakes.

"Once we get a couple of wickets, we'll try to really put pressure on them and see where we go from there," he added. India were bowled out for 364 after the visitors scored 88 runs and lost seven wickets on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)