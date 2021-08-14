Left Menu

Brazil call up Raphinha and Claudinho for FIFA WC qualifiers

Attacking duo of Raphinha and Claudinho on Saturday were called up to the Brazil national squad for the upcoming Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

ANI | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 14-08-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 13:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Attacking duo of Raphinha and Claudinho on Saturday were called up to the Brazil national squad for the upcoming Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Brazil will take on Argentina, Chile, and Peru as part of their qualifying matches. Brazil's first game will be against Chile on September 2 and then the side will square off against Argentina on September 5. The final game will be against Peru on September 9.

"We've been following Raphinha for some time now, since he moved to the Premier League," Goal.com quoted Brazil head coach Tite as saying. "We look for information in every way, and he has an accentuated dribbling technique. He has scored a number of important goals too, a decisive player," he added.

Brazil squad: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras); Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Lucas Verissimo (Benfica), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Danilo (Juventus), Daniel Alves (Sao Paulo), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro); Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (Lyon), Claudinho (Zenit), Bruno Guimaraes (Lyon), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool); Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Richarlison (Everton), Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo), Raphinha (Leeds United). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

