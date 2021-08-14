Left Menu

Sourav's elder brother Snehasish unwell, hospital says "stomach infection"

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-08-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 13:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's elder brother, Snehasish, was admitted to a private hospital in the early hours of Saturday and sources said he had a ''stomach infection''.

''He has a stomach infection and his COVID infection has turned negative,'' hospital sources told PTI.

Snehasish is currently the secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal.

The 53-year-old, who had undergone angioplasty earlier this year, vomited on Friday night and as a precautionary measure, he was rushed to the hospital around 3am on Saturday, sources close to him said.

Sourav, who is currently in London with his wife Dona, is keeping a track of the situation.

Snehasish, a former Bengal left-handed batsman, played 59 first-class matches and scored 2534 runs for the state. He also featured in 18 List A matches and scored 275 runs.

