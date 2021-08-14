Sports News Roundup: Too early for Messi to take the field, says Pochettino; Japan PM Suga urges travel curbs as COVID-19 cases surge before Paralympics and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Too early for Messi to take the field, says Pochettino

Advertisement

The arrival of Lionel Messi at Paris St Germain has created a positive mood at the Ligue 1 club but he is unlikely to play any part in Saturday's home game against Strasbourg, coach Mauricio Pochettino said. Speaking at Friday's news conference ahead of the league fixture after Messi joined PSG from Barcelona earlier this week, Pochettino added his first task was to make sure a star-studded outfit began to look the sum of its parts.

Japan PM Suga urges travel curbs as COVID-19 cases surge before Paralympics

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday urged people to refrain from travelling as COVID-19 cases spiked to new records in Tokyo and nationwide, heaping pressure on the medical system. His comments follow health expert recommendations to strengthen states of emergency now in place in the capital and other hot spots.

Tennis-Tsitsipas making noise in Toronto with Big Three absent

The 'Big Three' of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal all decided to sit out this week's Masters 1000 event in Toronto but Stefanos Tsitsipas has provided plenty of buzz as he stormed into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open tune-up on Friday. The French Open finalist continued the stellar form he has displayed all season during a 6-1 6-4 thrashing of sixth-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud that gave Tsitsipas his tour-leading 45th victory of the year.

Olympics: PETA calls on IOC president to remove equestrian events from Games

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday to eliminate equestrian events from future Olympics citing cruelty to horses during the recent Tokyo Summer Games. In an incident that went viral on social media Germany's Annika Schleu was filmed whipping her horse Saint Boy after he refused to jump during the modern pentathlon competition.

Athletics: Jacobs left smiling as media focus turns to British doping case

Italy's double Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs said it made him smile to see the British media switch focus to a doping case in their own country, after previously raising suspicions that he could be a drug cheat. Britain's 4x100m relay silver medallist Chijindu Ujah was provisionally suspended on Thursday for allegedly breaching anti-doping rules after he returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) from a test carried out during Tokyo 2020.

Leeds winger Raphinha called up for Brazil World Cup qualifiers

Leeds United winger Raphinha was called up by Brazil for the first time on Friday and will join the squad for September's triple header of World Cup qualifiers against Chile, Argentina and Peru. "We've been following Raphinha for a long time, since Leeds were promoted to the top tier," coach Tite said. "He has a real talent for dribbling. He scores important goals, decisive goals and we analyse that kind of thing a lot. He brings us pace and skill."

Ukrainian Olympic gold medallist says he was racially abused in the street

A Ukrainian wrestler who won his country's only gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last week said he was racially abused in the street on Friday on his return from the games. Zhan Beleniuk, 30, is a two-time world wrestling champion who became Ukraine's first Black lawmaker when he entered parliament for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Servant of the People Party in 2019.

Golf-Poor form leaves Fowler in unfamiliar place: 'it's a bummer'

Rickie Fowler will miss the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his 12-year PGA Tour career after failing to make the cut at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina on Friday and said he is determined to put in the work to regain his form. Fowler needed to finish 21st or better this week to crack the top 125 in the FedExCup rankings and make the playoffs but carded a two-over-par 72 in the second round that left him at three over on the week at Sedgefield Country Club.

MLB roundup: Walk-off win for White Sox at Field of Dreams

Tim Anderson hit a two-run, walk-off homer that disappeared into the cornfield in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Chicago White Sox to a 9-8 win over the New York Yankees during the inaugural "Field of Dreams Game" on Thursday night in Dyersville, Iowa. Jose Abreu, Eloy Jimenez and Seby Zavala also homered for the White Sox, who wore throwback uniforms similar to the version depicted in the famed 1989 movie "Field of Dreams." The film's star, Kevin Costner, watched the game from the bleachers near the original movie set in the middle of sprawling farmland.

Athletics-'Tragic' if British relay team mates lose Olympic silver over Ujah's doping test: BOA chief

The British Olympic Association's Chairman Hugh Robertson said it would be "tragic" if other members of the country's Olympic 4x100m relay team were stripped of their silver medals over Chijindu Ujah's anti-doping rule violation. The Athletics Integrity Unit said on Thursday Ujah has been provisionally suspended for allegedly breaching anti-doping rules at the Tokyo Games after he had returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) from a test carried out during the Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)