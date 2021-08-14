Left Menu

Rugby-All Blacks thrash Wallabies to keep Bledisloe for 19th straight year

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 14:32 IST
Rugby-All Blacks thrash Wallabies to keep Bledisloe for 19th straight year

Hooker Codie Taylor scored two tries as the All Blacks overwhelmed Australia 57-22 in Auckland on Saturday to make a winning start to the Rugby Championship and ensure the Bledisloe Cup stays in New Zealand for a 19th straight season.

Rieko Ioane, Brodie Retallick, Ardie Savea, Sevu Reece, Will Jordan and David Havili also crossed as the hosts earned a bonus point and secured a 22nd successive victory over the Wallabies at Eden Park in a winning streak stretching back to 1986. Australia, who had needed a win to keep the annual three-match Bledisloe Cup series alive after their 33-25 defeat last week, scored three tries through some fine attacking rugby but were punished ruthlessly for their errors.

World champions South Africa, who sat out last year's Rugby Championship because of concerns at the lack of preparation time for their players during the COVID-19 pandemic, return to the fray against Argentina in Port Elizabeth later on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021