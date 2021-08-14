World Archery Youth C'Ship: India defeat Turkey in Compound Cadet Women team event to win gold
India won a gold medal in the Compound Cadet Women team event in the ongoing World Archery Youth Championships on Saturday here in Wroclaw.
- Country:
- Poland
India won a gold medal in the Compound Cadet Women team event in the ongoing World Archery Youth Championships on Saturday here in Wroclaw. India defeated Turkey 228-216 in the finals to win a gold medal in the ongoing competition.
The Indian team comprised of Parneet Kaur, Priya Gurjar, and Ridhi Varshini and they brought out a dominant performance to throw opponents Turkey off their mark. On August 10, the Indian compound archery girls and the mixed team smashed two junior(U-18) world records during the qualification stages of the ongoing World Archery Youth Championship.
Priya Gurjar, who shot 696 for individual pole, Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Senthilkumar combined for 2067/2160 points and smashed the standing women's team world record by 22 points. The old record was held by the USA at 2045/2160 points. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Priya Gurjar
- Turkey
- Wroclaw
- Senthilkumar
- Parneet Kaur
- Indian
- India
ALSO READ
Olympics-Volleyball- Turkey’s flamboyant spiker wants to snatch medal
Death toll in wildfires that hit southern Turkey rises to 4
NATO launches training of Afghan soldiers in Turkey
World News Roundup: Taliban fighters enter provincial capital, clash with Afghan forces; Four killed as wildfires sweep Turkey, villages evacuated and more
Four killed as wildfires sweep Turkey, villages evacuated