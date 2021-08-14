Left Menu

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra down with high fever, tests negative for COVID-19

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is down with high fever and sore throat, but he has tested negative for COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 15:32 IST
Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra down with high fever, tests negative for COVID-19
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (Photo/ Virender Sehwag Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is down with high fever and sore throat, but he has tested negative for COVID-19. Speaking to ANI, sources close to Neeraj said the javelin thrower has a sore throat, and he is currently down with fever.

"Neeraj is down with a high fever, has a sore throat, and the fever refuses to subside. But fortunately, he has tested negative for COVID-19. He is currently resting," said the source. Neeraj's historic golden throw in the Olympics has been listed as one of the 10 magical moments of athletics (track and field) in the Tokyo Olympics by World Athletics.

The 23-year-old created history on Saturday as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the yellow metal at the Tokyo Games. "Most keen followers of the sport had heard of Neeraj Chopra before the Olympic Games. But after winning the javelin in Tokyo, and in the process becoming India's first athletics gold medallist in Olympic history, Chopra's profile sky-rocketed," the World Athletics website read.

"Still processing this feeling," Neeraj recently posted. "To all of India and beyond, thank you so much for your support and blessings that have helped me reach this stage. This moment will live with me forever." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

