Left Menu

Real Madrid dismisses reports of Premier League switch, calls it 'false, absurd, and impossible'

Real Madrid on Saturday sternly refuted the claims that they were pondering over a move to the English Premier League.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 14-08-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 16:53 IST
Real Madrid dismisses reports of Premier League switch, calls it 'false, absurd, and impossible'
Real Madrid logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid on Saturday sternly refuted the claims that they were pondering over a move to the English Premier League. The report that Los Blancos were thinking of switching to Premier League from LaLiga amid friction with Spanish football authorities was published in the newspaper Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish club quickly issued a statement regarding this and termed the reports as "false, absurd, and impossible."

"Given the information published today by the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, in which it says that our club studied the possibility of moving from LaLiga to the Premier, Real Madrid wants to assert that this information is completely false, absurd, and impossible and it only intends to disturb, once more, the day to day of our club," Real Madrid stated in an official statement. Notably, on Tuesday, Real Madrid had announced they will take civil and criminal legal action against LaLiga President Javier Tebas over the CVC investment deal.

"The Board of Directors of Real Madrid CF, meeting today at 11:00 am, has unanimously agreed to carry out both civil and criminal legal actions against the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas Medrano, against Javier de Jaime Guijarro responsible of the CVC Fund and against the CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS Fund itself," the club had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021