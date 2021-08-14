Left Menu

Manchester United confirm Raphael Varane's signing

Manchester United on Saturday announced the signing of Raphael Varane, keeping him at the club until June 2025.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 14-08-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 17:31 IST
Manchester United confirm Raphael Varane's signing
Manchester United newest signee Raphael Varane (Photo/ Manchester United Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United on Saturday announced the signing of Raphael Varane, keeping him at the club until June 2025. Varane, 28, is one of the most decorated players in world football and has amassed over 19 trophies in his career so far, including four Champions Leagues, three Spanish titles and the 2018 World Cup.

He has represented France 79 times and was part of the recent French squad at the 2020 European Championship. Raphael Varane, in an official release, said: "Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football and the chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn't turn down. There is a lot more that I want to achieve in my career and I know I'm joining a squad full of great players who will all have the same determination to win matches and trophies."

"Having spoken to the manager I can see how much progress has been made over the last few seasons and I now join a group ready to play at the highest level. I want to make an impact here and I will give everything to become part of this club's illustrious history," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021