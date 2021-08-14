Manchester United confirm Raphael Varane's signing

Manchester United on Saturday announced the signing of Raphael Varane, keeping him at the club until June 2025. Varane, 28, is one of the most decorated players in world football and has amassed over 19 trophies in his career so far, including four Champions Leagues, three Spanish titles and the 2018 World Cup.

He has represented France 79 times and was part of the recent French squad at the 2020 European Championship. Raphael Varane, in an official release, said: "Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football and the chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn't turn down. There is a lot more that I want to achieve in my career and I know I'm joining a squad full of great players who will all have the same determination to win matches and trophies."

"Having spoken to the manager I can see how much progress has been made over the last few seasons and I now join a group ready to play at the highest level. I want to make an impact here and I will give everything to become part of this club's illustrious history," he added. (ANI)

