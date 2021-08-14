Left Menu

World Archery Youth C'Ship: India win gold in compound mixed and men's team event

India won gold in the compound cadet mixed team event and men team event of the ongoing World Archery Youth Championship in Wroclaw on Saturday.

ANI | Wroclaw | Updated: 14-08-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 17:50 IST
Sahil Chaudhary, Mihir Nitin Apar, Kushal Dalal (Photo: Twitter/World Archery). Image Credit: ANI
India won gold in the compound cadet mixed team event and men team event of the ongoing World Archery Youth Championship in Wroclaw on Saturday. India defeated the USA in the compound cadet mixed team event of the World Archery Youth Championships. The team of Priya Gurjar and Kaushal Dalal defeated the USA by 155-152 in the final.

Later Priya missed the chance to win her third gold of the day in the compound as she won silver in the women cadet individual event. She lost to Mexican archer 136-139 in the final. Parneet Kaur won the bronze medal in the women's compound cadet event. She defeated British archer 140-135 in the bronze medal match. India in compound cadet men team event defeated the USA in the final. The trio of Sahil Chaudhary, Mihir Nitin Apar, and Kushal Dalal defeated Americans by 233-231.

Earlier in the day, India won a gold medal in the Compound Cadet Women team by defeating Turkey 228-216 in the finals. The Indian team comprised of Parneet Kaur, Priya Gurjar, and Ridhi Varshini and they brought out a dominant performance to throw opponents Turkey off their mark. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

