Left Menu

Scoreboard at lunch: India vs England, Day 3, second Test

PTI | London | Updated: 14-08-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 17:51 IST
Scoreboard at lunch: India vs England, Day 3, second Test
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st innings: 364 all out England 1st innings (overnight 119/3) Rory Burns lbw b Shami 49 Dominic Sibley c Rahul b Siraj 11 Haseeb Hameed b Siraj 0 Joe Root batting 89 Jonny Bairstow batting 51 Extras: (b-4, lb-2, w-5, nb-5) 16 Total: 216/3 in 73 overs Fall of wickets: 23-1, 23-2, 108-3 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 15-2-47-0, Jasprit Bumrah 15-5-34-0, Mohammed Shami 16-2-60-1, Mohammed Siraj 17-4-49-2, Ravindra Jadeja 10-1-20-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021