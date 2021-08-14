Left Menu

Eng vs Ind, 2nd Test: Unruly crowd at Lord's throw champagne corks at KL Rahul

As India and England continue to fight it out in the ongoing second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground, there was some bad crowd behaviour on show as some unruly fans decided to throw champagne corks at India cricketer KL Rahul on Saturday.

ANI | London | Updated: 14-08-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 18:00 IST
Unruly crowd at Lord's threw champagne corks at KL Rahul. (Photo/ SonyLiv grab). Image Credit: ANI
As India and England continue to fight it out in the ongoing second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground, there was some bad crowd behaviour on show as some unruly fans decided to throw champagne corks at India cricketer KL Rahul on Saturday. The incident happened in the 69th over of the innings when Rahul was fielding at third man. Skipper Virat Kohli also intervened and he was seen gesturing towards the opening batsman to know more about the incident. An over later, the TV visuals showed that many champagne corks were thrown inside the playing field, and the Indian players were visibly left frustrated.

Coming to the game, England skipper Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow showed remarkable skill and determination to frustrate the Indian bowling attack in the opening session of Day 3. At the lunch break, England's score read 216/3, still trailing the visitors by 148 runs. Root (89*) and Bairstow (51*) are currently unbeaten at the crease. The first session saw 97 runs being scored from 28 overs and the hosts did not lose even a single wicket in the morning session.

Resuming at 119/3, England skipper Root brought up his half-century in just the second over of the day. Root along with Bairstow saw out the first hour rather easily and it was the Indian bowlers who were put under a bit of pressure by the duo. In the first innings, India was bundled out for 364 and KL Rahul (129) was the top scorer for the visitors. For England, James Anderson took a five-wicket haul and this was the pacer's 31st fifer in the longest format. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

