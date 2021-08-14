Left Menu

Motorcycling-Pramac's Martin takes back-to-back poles in lap record time

Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin crashed in final practice and then smashed the lap record to take his second pole position in a row at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin crashed in final practice and then smashed the lap record to take his second pole position in a row at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday. The Spanish rookie's best and last lap of one minute 22.643 seconds was 0.034 quicker than Yamaha's championship leader Fabio Quartararo around Spielberg's Red Bull Ring, with factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia completing the front row.

Martin took pole at the same circuit last weekend when it hosted the Styrian Grand Prix, a race he went on to win for his first MotoGP victory. The pole was his third in eight races started, with the former Moto3 champion missing two grands prix weekends after breaking his right hand and ankle in April.

Pramac team mate Johann Zarco was fourth on the grid, after setting a lap record in Friday practice, with Honda's Marc Marquez fifth and Australian Jack Miller sixth for Ducati and reigning champion Joan Mir seventh. Italian great Valentino Rossi qualified only 18th.

