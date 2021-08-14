England reach 314/5 at tea on Day 3

England were 314 for five at tea on the third day of the second Test against India here on Saturday. Skipper Joe Root was batting on 132 and Moeen Ali was giving him company on 20 at the Lord's.

At the tea break, the home team trailed the visitors by 50 runs, a day after bowling India out for 364 in their first innings. The hosts resumed the day at their overnight score of 119 for three.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 364 all out in 126.1 overs England 1st innings: 314/5 in 98 overs (Joe Root 132 batting, Jonny Bairstow 57; Mohammed Siraj 3/71).

