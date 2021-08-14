Left Menu

England reach 314/5 at tea on Day 3

The hosts resumed the day at their overnight score of 119 for three.Brief scores India 1st innings 364 all out in 126.1 overs England 1st innings 3145 in 98 overs Joe Root 132 batting, Jonny Bairstow 57 Mohammed Siraj 371.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-08-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 20:25 IST
England reach 314/5 at tea on Day 3
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England were 314 for five at tea on the third day of the second Test against India here on Saturday. Skipper Joe Root was batting on 132 and Moeen Ali was giving him company on 20 at the Lord's.

At the tea break, the home team trailed the visitors by 50 runs, a day after bowling India out for 364 in their first innings. The hosts resumed the day at their overnight score of 119 for three.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 364 all out in 126.1 overs England 1st innings: 314/5 in 98 overs (Joe Root 132 batting, Jonny Bairstow 57; Mohammed Siraj 3/71).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021