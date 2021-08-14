Left Menu

Gavaskar bats for neutral umpires

PTI | London | Updated: 14-08-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 20:57 IST
Gavaskar bats for neutral umpires
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday gave a thumbs up to the quality of umpiring by the Englishmen in the ongoing Test series between India and England but said he would still prefer neutral umpires.

The ICC had made it mandatory to have one neutral umpire in a Test in 1994 before making it two for a match in 2002.

However, due to the travel restrictions with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had temporarily allowed home umpires to officiate in all the World Test Championships matches.

''I would still want to see neutral umpires because after you exhaust your 2-3 reviews, there could still be a decision that could be game-turning,'' said the former India skipper while commentating during day three of the second Test.

''To avoid the finger of bias, you should have neutral umpires.'' Gavaskar said he is happy with the on-field decisions taken by the home umpires in the ongoing series and the series in Australia in January.

''The quality of umpiring in this series (between India and England) as well as in Australia has been brilliant. Can't say that about it during our (playing) days though,'' he said.

Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth are the two on-field umpires in the second Test, while Richard Kettleborough and Chris Broad are the third umpire and match referee respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021