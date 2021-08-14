Scoreboard at tea: India vs England, Day 3, second Test
Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.
India 1st innings: 364 all out England 1st innings (overnight 119/3) Rory Burns lbw b Shami 49 Dominic Sibley c Rahul b Siraj 11 Haseeb Hameed b Siraj 0 Joe Root batting 132 Jonny Bairstow c Kohli b Siraj 57 Jos Buttler b Ishant 23 Moeen Ali batting 20 Extras: (b-4, lb-3, w-5, nb-10) 22 Total: 314/5 in 98 overs Fall of wickets: 23-1, 23-2, 108-3, 229-4, 283-5 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 20-2-60-1, Jasprit Bumrah 20-6-62-0, Mohammed Shami 21-3-87-1, Mohammed Siraj 23-4-71-3, Ravindra Jadeja 15-1-29-0.
