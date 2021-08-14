The following are the top/expected stories at 2105 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of day three of second Test between India and England at Lord's.

*Press conference copies after the end of day's play at Lord's.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-SHOOT-OLYMPICS-QUALIFICATIONS-CRITERA Shooting world cups may not carry Olympic qualification status in future; quotas in only worlds, continental c'ships By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The world cups of shooting may not carry Olympic qualification status in the near future as the sport's global governing body contemplates restricting the quota places to only the world championships and continental tournaments.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-BENGALURU Bengaluru FC, Club Eagles of Maldives face off for group stage slot in AFC Cup Male, Aug 14 (PTI) Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC will hope to begin their season on a positive note when they face Club Eagles of Maldives in a play-off match of the AFC Cup here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-RAHUL-RETURN Hurt Rahul used axing from Test team as ''fuel'' to make strong comeback London, Aug 14 (PTI) Being dropped from the Test team two years ago did hurt him but India opener K L Rahul says he used that as ''fuel'' to make a strong comeback in the ongoing tour of England.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-LD RAHUL Rahul backs Pujara, Rahane to find form soon; says they know how to turn things around London, Aug 14 (PTI) India opener K L Rahul has backed struggling Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to find form soon, saying both the batsmen are world-class players and experienced enough to know what it takes to return among runs.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-ANDERSON Lord's just seemed to bring the best out of me: Anderson London, Aug 14 (PTI) The Lord's does seem to get the best out of him, veteran England seamer James Anderson said after grabbing his seventh five-wicket haul at the iconic venue during the second Test against India here.

SPO-CRI-IPL-PONTING Ponting backs Aussies to play in rescheduled IPL in UAE, says will be ideal preparation for T20 WC Melbourne, Aug 14 (PTI) Batting legend Ricky Ponting has backed Australian players to feature in the rescheduled Indian Premier League in the UAE, saying it would be an ideal preparation ahead of T20 World Cup in October.

SPO-ATH-NEERAJ-HEALTH Neeraj has fever but tested negative for COVID-19: sources New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has developed high fever over the past few days after returning to the country to a rousing welcome following his historic feat at the Tokyo Games, but he has tested negative for COVID-19.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-IYER Fit-again Shreyas Iyer lands in Dubai, to train alone before DC squad checks in By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) India's middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer on Saturday reached Dubai to train and be ready for the upcoming phase two of the Indian Premier League, starting September 19.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-RAHUL-CROWD Bottle cork thrown at KL Rahul during 3rd day's play in second Test London, Aug 14 (PTI) A bottle cork was hurled at India's first innings centurion KL Rahul from the spectators stand during the pre-lunch session on the third day of the second Test against England, here on Saturday.

SPO-ARCHERY-IND-WC-YOUTH Youth World Championships: Cadet archers make clean sweep in team events Wroclaw, Aug 14 (PTI) Indian archers achieved their best ever show in the Youth World Championships by grabbing three gold, one silver and one bronze medal in the compound section here on Saturday.

SPO-BAD-BWF-CANCELLATION COVID-19: BWF cancels Taipei Open Super 300 New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Badminton World Federation (BWF) was on Saturday forced to cancel next month's Taipei Open World Tour Super 300 due to ''complications regarding the staging'' of the event in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan reach Maldives for AFC Cup without Finnish mideo Kauko Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI) ATK Mohun Bagan will miss the services of star Finland midfielder Joni Kauko for their AFC Cup (Group D, South Zone) campaign beginning in Maldives on August 18.

SPO-BAD-PARA-SENDOFF We'll win at least 5 medals, including 3 gold: Indian para badminton coach New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A seven-member Indian para badminton team for the Tokyo Paramalypics was on Saturday accorded a warm send-off with coach Gaurav Khanna exuding confidence about his players returning with a rich haul of medals.

SPO-CRI-GAVASKAR-UMPIRE Gavaskar bats for neutral umpires London, Aug 14 (PTI) The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday gave a thumbs up to the quality of umpiring by the Englishmen in the ongoing Test series between India and England but said he would still prefer neutral umpires.

SPO-GOLF-IND Sharma overcomes early woes to make cut at Cazoo Classic Kent (UK), Aug 14 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma endured a tense stretch of eight holes with four bogeys in the second round before making the cut at the Cazoo Classic here.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri recovers well to make cut at Wyndham C'ship Greensboro (US), Aug 14 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri recovered well towards the end of the second round to ensure weekend action at the Wyndham Championship here.

SPO-CRI-UNMUKT-US Unmukt Chand inks multi-year deal with Major League Cricket New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand has signed a deal with Silicon Valley Strikers for the 2021 season of the Minor League Cricket (MLC) in USA.

