Bottle cork thrown at K L Rahul, English fan dressed as India player enters playing arena

A bottle cork was hurled at India's first-innings centurion K L Rahul from the spectators stand during the pre-lunch session while an English fan dressed in India kit entered the field before tea, in two separate incidents on the third of the second Test.

Rahul, who scored a sublime 129 in the first innings, was seen with an object that looked like a champagne bottle cork during the 69th over, bowled by Mohammed Shami.

It was after the fourth delivery of Shami's over that Rahul, who was fielding near the boundary ropes, was targeted.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli wasn't pleased with the incident and instructed Rahul to throw it outside.

The game was briefly halted as Indian players were seen talking to umpires Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth.

It couldn't be confirmed whether it was only a way of drawing the umpire's attention or a formal complaint.

In another incident that many Indian players found amusing, a burly English fan, with 'Jarvo' printed on the back of his jersey, entered the field of play.

When the security officials intercepted, he pointed at the BCCI logo on his jersey and made gestures of trying to set the field, much to the amusement of Mohammed Siraj, who had a hearty laugh.

The security did get hold of him before he was ejected out of the venue. It couldn't be confirmed whether he was in an inebriated state considering the beer is allowed in English and Australian grounds.

Earlier this year, the Indian team faced racist taunts during its tour of Australia where Siraj was abused, leading to the eviction of some spectators from the Sydney Cricket Ground during New Year's Eve.

The Indian team had lodged an official complaint with match referee David Boon back then, who had given them the option to walk out.

