Soccer-Benitez begins Everton reign with victory

Benitez's appointment was not a popular one on the blue half of Merseyside after his spell in charge of Liverpool and his side left the field to boos at halftime as they trailed to a goal by Adam Armstrong on his Southampton debut. But whatever the Spaniard said at the break did the trick as Everton were a different proposition once Richarlison equalised from close range in the 47th minute.

Reuters | Liverpool | Updated: 14-08-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 21:26 IST
Soccer-Benitez begins Everton reign with victory
Image Credit: ANI
Everton rallied from a goal down to beat Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League as manager Rafa Benitez enjoyed a winning start to his reign at Goodison Park on Saturday. Benitez's appointment was not a popular one on the blue half of Merseyside after his spell in charge of Liverpool and his side left the field to boos at halftime as they trailed to a goal by Adam Armstrong on his Southampton debut.

But whatever the Spaniard said at the break did the trick as Everton were a different proposition once Richarlison equalised from close range in the 47th minute. Abdoulaye Doucoure's sublime finish put them ahead in the 76th minute before Richarlison set up Dominic Calvert-Lewin to make the points safe late on.

