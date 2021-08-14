Left Menu

Soccer-Maupay, Mac Allister strike late as Brighton overcome Burnley

Argentine midfielder Mac Allister charged into the penalty area and swept home the winner from Pascal Gross's cross after striker Neal Maupay fired in the equaliser on his 25th birthday following a neat pass by substitute Jakub Moder. James Tarkowski nodded Burnley in front from a corner in the second minute, with the referee refusing to entertain complaints from Maupay who claimed that he was shoved to the ground by the onrushing defender in the build-up.

Reuters | Burnley | Updated: 14-08-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 21:30 IST
Soccer-Maupay, Mac Allister strike late as Brighton overcome Burnley
Argentine midfielder Mac Allister charged into the penalty area and swept home the winner from Pascal Gross's cross after striker Neal Maupay fired in the equaliser on his 25th birthday following a neat pass by substitute Jakub Moder. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Brighton & Hove Albion's Neal Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister scored superb second-half goals to seal a 2-1 victory over a wasteful Burnley in their feisty opening Premier League encounter at Turf Moor on Saturday. Argentine midfielder Mac Allister charged into the penalty area and swept home the winner from Pascal Gross's cross after striker Neal Maupay fired in the equaliser on his 25th birthday following a neat pass by substitute Jakub Moder.

James Tarkowski nodded Burnley in front from a corner in the second minute, with the referee refusing to entertain complaints from Maupay who claimed that he was shoved to the ground by the onrushing defender in the build-up. Brighton's rearguard appeared jittery without Ben White, who joined Arsenal during the close season, and they were rescued by the post with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez well beaten by Johann Gudmundsson's shot from distance after the opener.

Burnley skipper Ben Mee also went close with a header that struck the underside of the crossbar after Sanchez flapped at a corner and Tarkowski could not keep his follow-up effort on target with the missed chances proving costly in the end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
4
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021