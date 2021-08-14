Left Menu

Soccer-Vardy pounces to give Leicester 1-0 win over Wolves

Coady had the ball in the back of the net for the visitors in the 89th minute as they pressed hard for an equaliser, but the goal was scrapped for offside, handing new Wolves manager Bruno Lage a losing start in the Premier League.

Leicester City got their Premier League campaign underway with a 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to a trademark Jamie Vardy goal in the 41st minute at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Adama Traore spurned a gilt-edged chance for Wolves before the 34-year old Vardy popped up at the near post to delight the home fans, making up for an earlier strike that was disallowed for offside.

Ricardo Pereira weaved his way past two markers on the right flank and delivered a low cross to the edge of the six-yard box for Vardy to beat Conor Coady to the ball and turn it into the top corner with a deft touch. Leicester nearly grabbed a second on the stroke of halftime when midfielder Youri Tielemans had Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa at full stretch with a swerving long-range effort.

Caglar Soyuncu denied the visitors an equaliser when he slid in to block a Francisco Trincao effort shortly after halftime before Vardy shot wide with Leicester looking dangerous on the break. Coady had the ball in the back of the net for the visitors in the 89th minute as they pressed hard for an equaliser, but the goal was scrapped for offside, handing new Wolves manager Bruno Lage a losing start in the Premier League.

