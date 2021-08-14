Left Menu

PTI | London | Updated: 14-08-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 23:11 IST
Ton-up Root help England grab a slim 27-run lead against India
Root smashed 18 fours in his unbeaten 321-ball 180-run innings, his fifth century of the year, to anchor the England innings. Image Credit: Twitter @root66
Skipper Joe Root produced another masterclass to help England take a slim 27-run lead against India on the third day of the second Test here on Saturday.

Root smashed 18 fours in his unbeaten 321-ball 180-run innings, his fifth century of the year, to anchor the England innings.

The England skipper forged a vital 121-run partnership with Jonny Bairstow, before adding 54 and 58 with Jos Buttler (23) and Moeen Ali (27).

The hosts were eventually dismissed for 391 when James Anderson was cleaned up on the last ball of the day.

Earlier, with Root going strong, England scored as many as 97 and 98 runs in the first two sessions, signalling the plight of the Indian bowling attack.

Ishant Sharma (3/69) and Mohammed Siraj (4/94) did well to bring India back in the game. Brief scores: India 1st Innings: 364 all out in 126.1 overs (KL Rahul 129, Rohit Sharma 83, Virat Kohli 42; James Anderson 5/62).

England 1st Innings: 391 in 128 overs (Joe Root 180 not out; Ishant Sharma 3/69, Mohammed Siraj 4/94).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

